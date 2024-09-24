Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, denied former Governor Adams Oshiomhole's claim that he advised against endorsing Godwin Obaseki in the 2016 election

Oshiomhole expressed regret for allegedly ignoring the Oba's advice, but the monarch clarified that he never

The denial, witnessed by high-profile APC members, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio

In a surprising turn of events, the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, on Sunday, September 22, publicly denied a claim made by former Edo State Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, regarding the 2016 gubernatorial election.

The incident occurred during a visit by All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts to the Benin monarch's palace following the party's victory in the Saturday gubernatorial election.

Oshiomhole, while kneeling before the Oba, expressed regret for ignoring what he claimed was the monarch's advice against endorsing Godwin Obaseki as his successor in 2016, Daily Trust reported.

Oshiomhole apologized for what he termed as a "poor judgment," stating,

"Your Royal Majesty, I would like to remain on my knees, first to apologize to Your Majesty for my poor judgment when, in spite of your clear advice to the contrary, I stubbornly, and wrongly supported a man... when I presented Obaseki to you, against your advice."

However, the Oba of Benin was quick to refute Oshiomhole's statement, clarifying that he had never advised against Obaseki's candidature.

He said:

"When you brought Obaseki to me, I did not say anything."

He emphasized that he never voiced opposition to Obaseki when Oshiomhole introduced him as a potential successor, Nigerian Tribune reported.

The monarch pointed to a witness present during the initial introduction to support his statement.

The Oba also hinted at his desire to avoid any controversy involving Senator Monday Okpebholo, a prominent APC figure and a key ally of Oshiomhole.

The Oba stated:

"I told them. And I will try to restrain myself. Because anything that will bring any issue with my son Akpakomisa (Okpebholo’s appellation), I want to avoid it."

The exchange, witnessed by several high-profile APC members, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Okpebholo, has added a dramatic twist to the ongoing political narrative in Edo State.

The denial by the revered monarch has sparked further discussions about the true dynamics behind Oshiomhole's endorsement of Obaseki, who has since become a controversial figure in Edo State politics.

