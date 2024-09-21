Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki successfully cast his vote at polling unit 19, Ward 4, Oredo, located inside Emokpae Primary School in Benin City,

The governor expressed satisfaction with the orderly and efficient voting procedure at his polling unit

Obaseki stressed the need for a transparent and seamless collation of votes, highlighting the importance of upholding electoral integrity in both the voting and results collation stages

Oredo, Edo state - Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has successfully cast his vote in the ongoing governorship election.

The governor, who is seeking to ensure a smooth and credible electoral process, arrived at polling unit 19, Ward 4, Oredo, located inside Emokpae Primary School in Benin City.

Obaseki, Edo state governor casts his votes and demanded for proper vote collation Photo credit: @GovernorObaseki

Source: Twitter

Obaseki cast his vote at approximately 11:57 a.m., following a brief interaction with officials and voters at the polling unit.

Obaseki expresses satsfaction with voting process

Speaking shortly after voting, Governor Obaseki expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the electoral process so far, as reported by Leadership.

He noted that the voting procedure at his polling unit had been orderly and efficient, highlighting the importance of maintaining such standards across the state.

He said:

"I am pleased with what I have seen here today. The process has been smooth, and I hope it remains so throughout the state."

Calls for seamless vote collation

Beyond the voting process, Governor Obaseki emphasized the importance of a transparent and seamless collation of votes.

He expressed his hope that the integrity of the election would be upheld not just in voting but also in the subsequent stages of vote collation and announcement of results, as reported by The Punch.

Edo guber: Expectations high as election unfolds

As the election continues, all eyes are on the key battlegrounds across the state, with voters and political stakeholders eagerly awaiting the outcome.

Governor Obaseki's vote marks a significant moment in the electoral process, underscoring his role as both a candidate and a governor committed to ensuring a fair election in Edo State.

See the video below:

Further updates will follow as more details emerge from the ongoing election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng