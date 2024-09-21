Olumide Akpata, the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Edo state, has exercised his franchise

Akpata cast his vote at Oredo Ward 6, Unit 11 with smiles, expressing hope that the Edo governorship election 2024 would favour him and his party

Legit.ng reports that Akpata could be seen thumbing up some persons among the crowd who hailed him

Benin City, Edo state - The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2024 Edo governorship election, Olumide Akpata, on Saturday morning, September 21, cast his vote.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, Akpata who arrived around 10:30 am at the polling unit 11, ward in Oredo local government area (LGA), expressed satisfaction with the voting process in Edo. He, however, calls for level playing field.

2024 Edo election update

At Akpata's ward, the electorate defied the light rain to come out to exercise their franchise.

Akpata was a senior partner and the head of the corporate and commercial practice group at Templars law firm in Nigeria until his resignation on August 31, 2023, to enable him to pursue partisan politics.

The LP chieftain became the first non-senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in 28 years to be elected president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in July 2020.

See a picture of Akpata voting below, courtesy of the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR):

Akpata is looking to bank on the impressive showing of the LP in the 2023 general elections, where Peter Obi, its presidential flagbearer, garnered over 6 million votes.

Edo: Anti-graft agency, EFCC makes arrests

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested about three suspected vote-buyers in the off-cycle governorship election in Edo state.

The arrest, in Egor council area, comes after the anti-graft agency vowed to clamp down on vote-buying and related crimes in the Edo election.

A video showing the arrests is trending on X (formerly known as Twitter).

