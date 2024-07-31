The Edo Democracy Movement (EDM) has called on Senator Monday Okpebholo, the APC governorship candidate, to focus on substantive issues

The Edo Democracy Movement (EDM) has urged Senator Monday Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the upcoming Edo State election, to concentrate on discussing substantive issues rather than resorting to personal attacks against his rival, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement issued today by Omoregbe Osayiuwa, the group’s convener, the EDM expressed concern about the rising trend of personal attacks in the political debates related to the Edo governorship race.

The group emphasized that such negative tactics overshadow the important issues that should be at the center of the electoral campaign, Daily Nigerian reported.

The group said:

"We urge the APC candidate to rise above personal politics and focus on presenting a clear, actionable agenda for Edo State's development.

"Voters are eager to know how each candidate plans to tackle critical issues such as infrastructure, healthcare, education, and economic growth.

"Personal attacks only obscure these important discussions and detract from the genuine concerns of the electorate."

EDM calls for constructive dialogue

The EDM also emphasized that constructive dialogue is crucial for a healthy democracy.

The group said:

"Political campaigns should serve as a forum for exchanging ideas and offering solutions, rather than engaging in character attacks against opponents.

“We urge the APC candidate to engage in meaningful debate and provide voters with a vision that addresses the challenges facing Edo State."

EDM commits to fair, issue-based campaign

The EDM reaffirmed its dedication to advancing a fair and issue-focused campaign, urging all political candidates to prioritize the well-being of Edo State’s residents over partisan interests.

The group called on all stakeholders to foster a campaign atmosphere characterized by transparency, respect, and constructive dialogue, ensuring that the upcoming election truly reflects the people’s genuine needs and aspirations.

Earlier, Umar Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), officially launched the party's national campaign council for the 2024 Edo governorship election, as reported by Vanguard.

