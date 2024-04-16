Governor Soludo Congratulates Legal Titan, Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu, on his Birthday

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has extended hearty felicitations to Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, OON, on the occasion of his birthday on Monday, April 15th.

Governor Soludo in his congratulatory message expressed great pleasure and a deep sense of admiration for Dr. Ikpeazu’s unblemished reputation for excellence and distinction, not only as a highly respected senior member of the legal fraternity in Nigeria but also as a distinguished son of Anambra State who has acquitted himself creditably.

The governor commended Dr. Ikpeazu's many impressive contributions to his profession and the polity, marked by a relentless commitment to the pursuit of justice, democracy, and the rule of law, all of which have seen him successfully navigate numerous complex legal cases, particularly in matters concerning electoral petitions across the country.

Governor Soludo therefore extends his best wishes to Dr. Ikpeazu on this special day, hoping the years ahead are filled with continued success, good health, and boundless fulfilment as he continues to excel in serving humanity with his legal mastery.

Signed,

Christian Aburime

Press Secretary to the Governor

Source: Legit.ng