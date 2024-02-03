FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has created a handbook for its upcoming Progressive Institute, which serves as the party's think tank and intellectual resource centre.

The APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, emphasised the party's commitment to utilising science and technology to enhance internal democracy.

The national chairman of the APC and other top chieftains converged in Abuja to unveil the book. Photo Credit: Segun Adeyemi

During a validation conference in Abuja, Ganduje highlighted the establishment of 'The Progressive Institute' as a crucial step to boost the party's intellectual groundwork and improve decision-making processes by incorporating research-driven, empirical, and accountable approaches into APC's operations.

The validation conference is one of the steps towards establishing the institute.

According to the handbook, the institute's mission is "to deepen democracy, strengthen internal party democracy, promote participatory development, strengthen the bond between the party and its cadres as well as encouraging good governance at all levels of Nigeria's governance system."

The handbook also listed some goals:

"Strengthen national government especially to make it more responsive to popular economic, social and political demands.

"Regulating extreme concentration of wealth among a tiny elite and enormous economic power of giant trust which may be seen as irresponsible but uncontrollable.

"Curtailing perceived growing power of corporate entities which may threaten the freedom of individuals to earn decent living."

It also contains other features like:

"Checking excessive opulent economic conditions for the elite which holds little promise for the industrial workers and local farmers and the capturing and corruption of men and methods of government for their own benefits by political and power elite.

"To promote new governance philosophy and to reconstruct politics dominated by any class of selfish interest."

Ganduje emphasised the significance of the conference, highlighting its role in evaluating the Progressive Institute's draft Handbook.

He noted that the handbook would not only function as the party's Think Tank but also serve as its Intellectual Resource Centre.

He said:

“The Handbook was developed as part of our deliberate efforts to establish a world-class intellectual resource centre.”

