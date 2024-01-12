Live Updates: Supreme Court Delivers Judgement on Kano, Plateau, Lagos, Other 2023 Gov Elections
It’s the final decision day as the Supreme Court is set to deliver judgements in the disputes over the March 18, 2023 governorship elections today, Friday, January 12.
The states whose governorship elections appeal the apex court will deliver judgements on include Kano, Plateau, Lagos, Zamfara, Lagos, Cross Rivers, Bauchi and Ebonyi.
Stay tuned for Legit.ng's live updates.
9:14 AM
Security beefed up at Supreme Court
Security at the Supreme Court is watertight ahead of the much-awaited judgments, according to an update by TVC.
9:03 AM
Four governors arrive Supreme Court
At least four governors have arrived at the Supreme Court ahead of the judgement.
The governors are:
- Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state
- Abba Yusuf of Zamfara state
- Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state
- Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state.
Legit.ng gathers that the immediate past governor of Plateau state, Senator Simon Lalong, is also in court.
9:00 AM
Governors waiting for Supreme Court verdicts
- Caleb Muftwang (Plateau)
- Abba Yusuf (Kano)
- Dauda Lawal (Zamfara)
- Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos)
- Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi)
- Bala Muhammed (Bauchi).
- Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa)
- Alex Otti (Abia)