The PDP in Plateau state has suffered a severe setback as one of its Senators and three of its House of Representatives

Justice Mohammed Tukur-led three-man panel unanimously ruled that the lawmakers' nomination did not follow due processes

Following the decision of the tribunal, two House of Reps candidates from the Labour Party and one from the APC became the beneficiaries, while former Governor Simon Lalong became the Senate candidate

Jos, Plateau - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suffered a significant setback in Plateau State as the nation and state house of assembly election petition sitting in Jos sacked four of its federal lawmakers.

In its hearing on Wednesday, September 13, the tribunal nullified the four lawmakers' election over lack of structure, Channels Television reported.

Tribunal sacks 4 PDP federal lawmakers

Justice Mohammed Tukur-led three-man panel, in a unanimous ruling, said that the PDP candidates in the state were not nominated through due processes because of the lack of party structure in the state.

4 PDP Lawmakers sacked in Plateau by tribunal

The affected PDP lawmakers in the verdict are:

Peter Gyendeng: Lawmaker representing the Barkin-Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency Musa Bagos: The House of Representatives member representing the Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency Beni Lar: The legislator representing the Langtang North/Langtang South Federal Constituency Napoleon Bali: The Reps member representing the Plateau South Senatorial District

Below is the list of beneficiaries of the judgment:

Fom Dalyop: A Labour Party member for the Barkin-Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency Ajang Alfred Iliya: Member of the Labour Party for Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency Vincent Bulus Venman: An All Progressives Congress (APC) member for the Langtang North/Langtang South Federal Constituency Simon Lalong: The current minister of Labour and the state's immediate past governor for the Plateau South Senatorial District.

However, the PDP has expressed dissatisfaction about the verdict, which was against an earlier judgment from another panel sitting on the same election petition tribunal.

