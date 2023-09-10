Engr. Chijioke Stanislaus Okereke has addressed the recent judgement delivered by the election petition tribunal sitting in Enugu which went against him

Okereke expressed his “profound disappointment” with the grounds and outcome of the tribunal’s judgement

The southeast politician announced his decision to “pursue the protection of the people's mandate through the appeal court immediately”

Enugu, Enugu state - Engr. Chijioke Stanislaus Okereke, the member representing Aninri, Awgu, Oji-River federal constituency at the national assembly, has said he will be approaching the court of appeal immediately.

The National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Enugu recently declared Anayo Onwuegbu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, as the right candidate to represent Aninri/Awgu/Oji River federal constituency in the 10th National Assembly.

Chijioke Okereke (left) not happy with tribunal’s judgement. Photo credit: Hon. Engr. Chijioke Stanislaus Okereke - CSO

Source: Facebook

'We will approach appeal process": LP's Okereke

The tribunal asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue him with the Certificate of Returns against Okereke of Labour Party (LP), earlier declared by the commission as the winner of the February 25, 2023, National Assembly Election.

Reacting via a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Saturday, September 9, Okereke expressed his belief that “the facts and merits of our case warrant a second look”.

He said:

“We are determined to exhaust all legal avenues to ensure that the voice of the people is heard and their mandate is upheld.

“Our democracy is built upon the principle of the people's right to choose their representatives, and it is our duty to safeguard and protect that right.

“We are not alone in this pursuit; we have the support and prayers of countless constituents who believe in the vision we presented during the campaign.”

He continued:

“I want to assure you all that we will approach the appeal process with the utmost respect for the rule of law and with unwavering determination.

“We will continue to advocate for the principles of inclusive, sustainable, and need-driven governance that we hold dear.”

Tribunal sacks Chijioke Okereke

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the tribunal sitting in Enugu sacked Okereke.

Until his sack on Saturday, September 9, Okereke was a member of the House of Representatives representing Aninri/Awgu/Oji-River federal constituency.

Source: Legit.ng