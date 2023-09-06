FCT, Abuja - An emerging report has confirmed that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has rejected the testimonies given by 10 out of 13 witnesses called by Peter Obi and the Labour Party.

According to Justice Haruna Tsammani, the witnesses' statements of oath were incompetent and not admissible.

The presidential tribunal refused to recognise the testimonies of 10 witnesses presented by Peter Obi. Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

He further explained that witness statements were filed out of time.

Those affected are witnesses 3,4,5,6, 7,8,9,10,11 and 13.

