BREAKING: Tribunal Rejects Testimonies of 10 Witnesses Presented by Peter Obi, LP, Gives Reason
FCT, Abuja - An emerging report has confirmed that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has rejected the testimonies given by 10 out of 13 witnesses called by Peter Obi and the Labour Party.
According to Justice Haruna Tsammani, the witnesses' statements of oath were incompetent and not admissible.
He further explained that witness statements were filed out of time.
Those affected are witnesses 3,4,5,6, 7,8,9,10,11 and 13.
Source: Legit.ng