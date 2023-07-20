The federal high court has ordered the DSS should allow the detained Nnamdi Kanu, the embattled leader of the proscribed leader of IPOB, should be allowed to meet see his doctors

Justice Binta Nyako of the federal high court directed the secret police to have access to his personal doctors for proper medical treatments

The judge ruled that Kanu had the constitutional right to have access to his doctors even while he was being detained

FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Service (DSS) has been ordered by a federal high court to allow the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to have access to medical records and doctors of his choice.

The order was given by Justice Binta Nyako on Thursday, July 20, in a case filed by Kanu's lawyers led by Mike Ozekhome (SAN), The Nation reported.

Justice Nyako, in his ruling, said that Kanu has the constitutional right to have access to both the medical doctor of his choice and his medical records even if he was in custody.

However, the court ruled that any independent medical assessment or examination must be supervised by the secret police.

DSS should coordinates medical treatments of Nnamdi Kanu

The judge, however, ordered that any independent medical assessment or examination to be carried out on Kanu by his personal medical experts should be supervised by the DSS, with the whole process recorded and sealed for security purposes.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/ 2341/2022, Kanu asked that he should be allowed to meet with his doctors so that he could be medically accessed independently to ascertain his actual state of health.

Kanu was arrested and detained under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari and had since been under the detention of the DSS custody.

Source: Legit.ng