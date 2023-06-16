Former chairman of the National Electoral Commissioner, Humphrey Nwosu, spoke on the June 12, 1993, election won by Moshood Kashimawo Abiola

Although the election was held and completed, the military which held sway at the time, didn't genuinely want the poll to be conducted

Nwosu said former head of state, General Ibrahim Babangida, and his associates did everything within their power to make sure the final outcome of the election was not announced

FCT, Abuja - Professor of political science and erstwhile chairman of Nigeria’s electoral umpire during the administration of Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, Humphrey Nwosu, has spoken on how he battled the military group to announce Moshood Abiola as the winner of the 1993 election.

Speaking in 2014 in the USA on the sidelines of the launch of his book, Laying the Foundation for Nigeria’s Democracy: My Account of June 12, Nwosu said former military dictator, Babangida, told the National Electoral Commission (NEC) they were on their own if they announced results of the 1993 election widely believed to have been won by now-late Abiola.

Prof. Nwosu has narrated how Babangida told NEC that they would be on their own if they conclude the collation of results for the 1993 election. Photo credits: Iffy Chika, Kashim Shettima, Dr Awojide

Source: Facebook

“Allow us to conclude and announce 1993 election results”, Prof. Nwosu to Babangida and co.

Prof. Nwosu explained that although the military tried hard to influence their decision, he was resolute on respecting the law.

He said while speaking to Sahara TV in October 2014:

“When we got there (Aso Rock), Babangida said ‘NEC, what is your position on this election? I was the chairman of NEC, and I said give us two minutes so that it will not be Humphrey Nwosu’s decision so that it will be that of NEC.

“We went to one of the rooms… we don’t have anything to do with politics of this country, they should allow us to conclude and announce the results.

“Whoever did not like the outcome should go to the tribunal, that’s the provision of the law. We are an institution; allow us to work.

“We came out with this report, ‘Sir, allow us to conclude this election and announce the results.’ He said ‘Okay, you people are on your own.’”

