The move by Peter Obi of the Labour Party to interrogate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been halted

This is as the election petition tribunal on Saturday, June 10, rejected Obi's request to question INEC on its plans, preparations and conduct of the 2023 presidential elections

Justice Haruna Tsammani in its ruling on Saturday, held that the motion by Obi and LP was as good as abandoned

The Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, sitting in Abuja, on Saturday, June 10, gave its judgement regarding Labour Party's request.

The tribunal struck out an application LP flagbearer, Peter Obi, filed for permission to interrogate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the technology it deployed for the conduct of the 2023 presidential elections, Vanguard reported.

Court rejects Peter Obi's request to interrogate INEC

Specifically, Obi, who is challenging the outcome of the presidential election that was held on February 25, had in the application, prayed the court to compel the electoral body to answer 12 key questions he listed on an interrogatory he filed on May 22.

Meanwhile, in a unanimous decision on Saturday, Justice Haruna Tsammani-led's five-member panel struck out the application on the premise that it was filed outside the pre-hearing period, AIT report added.

Tribunal: Intrigues as more witnesses testify against INEC over BVAS, IREV disaster

Emerging reports have confirmed that more witnesses have continued to testify against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the ongoing presidential election tribunal.

These witnesses revealed how the BVAS machine faltered and failed to transmit results to the IREV portals in several polling units.

It was gathered that three witnesses were quizzed on Friday, June 9, before the tribunal as they gave accounts of what transpired during the presidential polls.

Tribunal: How BVAS failed to transmit Presidential election results, INEC officials open up

Similarly, two subpoenaed witnesses of the PDP in the February 25 presidential election on Thursday admitted at the tribunal that the BVAS failed to transmit the election results after the collation.

According to the witnesses, the BVAS machine developed a system error immediately after the results of the National Assembly poll were transmitted.

The INEC ad-hoc staff explained that they had to resort to other means of getting the results when it became clear that the BVAS machines would not help them.

Source: Legit.ng