APC's Nasiru Idris Takes Early Lead as Collation of Kebbi Governorship Election Results Commences
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the collation process for the governorship supplementary election in Kebbi state.
As of now, results have been collated from five local governments, according to Channels TV.
The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasiru Idris, has emerged as the winner in Birnin Kebbi, Aliero, Maiyama, and Arewa, while Maj-Gen.
Aminu Bande (rtd.) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared victorious in Bunza. The collation of results from the remaining 15 local governments where elections were held had been adjourned and was expected to resume at 11 am today.
See details of the declared results below:
Birnin Kebbi LGA
Registered voters: 5,241
Accredited voters: 2,489
APC- 1,413
PDP- 978
Valid votes: 2,413
Rejected votes: 73
Votes cast: 2,486
Bunza LGA
Registered voters: 3,801
Accredited voters: 1,464
APC-603
PDP-775
Valid votes: 1400
Rejected votes: 64
Votes cast: 1,464
Maiyama LGA
Registered voters: 7,671
Accredited voters: 3,276
APC- 1,787
PDP-1,458
Valid votes: 3,247
Rejected votes: 25
Votes cast: 3,272
Aliero LGA
Registered voters: 1,439
Accredited voters: 843
APC- 454
PDP- 370
Valid votes: 827
Rejected votes: 15
Votes cast: 842
AREWA LGA
Registered voters: 1,569
Accredited voters: 748
APC- 388
PDP-304
Valid votes: 712
Rejected votes: 35
Votes cast: 747
Source: Legit.ng