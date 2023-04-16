The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the collation process for the governorship supplementary election in Kebbi state.

As of now, results have been collated from five local governments, according to Channels TV.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasiru Idris, has emerged as the winner in Birnin Kebbi, Aliero, Maiyama, and Arewa, while Maj-Gen.

Aminu Bande (rtd.) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared victorious in Bunza. The collation of results from the remaining 15 local governments where elections were held had been adjourned and was expected to resume at 11 am today.

See details of the declared results below:

Birnin Kebbi LGA

Registered voters: 5,241

Accredited voters: 2,489

APC- 1,413

PDP- 978

Valid votes: 2,413

Rejected votes: 73

Votes cast: 2,486

Bunza LGA

Registered voters: 3,801

Accredited voters: 1,464

APC-603

PDP-775

Valid votes: 1400

Rejected votes: 64

Votes cast: 1,464

Maiyama LGA

Registered voters: 7,671

Accredited voters: 3,276

APC- 1,787

PDP-1,458

Valid votes: 3,247

Rejected votes: 25

Votes cast: 3,272

Aliero LGA

Registered voters: 1,439

Accredited voters: 843

APC- 454

PDP- 370

Valid votes: 827

Rejected votes: 15

Votes cast: 842

AREWA LGA

Registered voters: 1,569

Accredited voters: 748

APC- 388

PDP-304

Valid votes: 712

Rejected votes: 35

Votes cast: 747

