Peter Obi has reacted to the death of the Imo state Labour Party governorship candidate, Humphrey Anumudu

In a tweet, Obi maintained that the deceased was one of the party's strong supporters in Imo state and was a straightforward individual

The former governor of Anambra state asked God to grant his family the strength to endure the loss

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate for the February 25 election, Peter Obi, has reacted to the death of Humphrey Anumudu, a governorship aspirant of the party in Imo State.

Meanwhile, Anumudu was confirmed dead in his Lagos home after returning from a meeting at the LP secretariat in Abuja.

Peter Obi visits the family of Humphrey Anumudu, Imo state Labour Party Governorship Aspirant. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Peter Obi reacts to Humphrey Anumudu's death

Reacting, in a tweet shared on his Twitter page on Sunday, March 26, Obi said the deceased was one of the strongest supporters of the party in Imo state, adding that he was a very warm, and forthright person.

He prayed God would give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Part of the tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Monday, March 27, reads thus:

“Today, I paid a condolence visit to the family of a dear friend, and political colleague, Mr Humphrey Anumudu, whom I was deeply saddened by the news of his sudden death, -PO,” he tweeted.

Source: Legit.ng