The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has recorded a massive victory in the State House of Assembly election in Plateau which was held on Saturday, March 18.

Daily Trust reports that from the results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the PDP won 14 seats in the 24-member Assembly.

The ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) won seven constituency seats, while Young Progressives Party (YPP) secured only one.

List of constituencies won by PDP

Pengana Riyom Jos South Mangu South Barkin Ladi Qua’an-Pan North Pankshin South Langtang North Langtang South Langtang North Central Rukuba/Irigwe Jos North-West Bokkos Mangu North

List of constituencies won by APC

Dengi Kantana Kanke Shendam Wase Jos North-North Jos East

YPP won in Pankshin North state constituency.

