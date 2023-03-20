Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the Delta state gubernatorial polls.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, Oborevwori polled 360,234 to outpoint Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressive Congress (APC), who scored 240,229.

Sheriff Oborevwori polled 360,234 to emerge winner of the Delta state gubernatorial election. Photo: Sheriff Oborevwori, PDP

Meanwhile, Labour Party's candidate, Ken Pela, polled 48,047 to emerge in third place after INEC's announcement.

Delta Guber’s final result

APC 240,229

LP 48,047

PDP 360, 234

