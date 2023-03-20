INEC Finally Declares Winner of Delta State Governorship Election
Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the Delta state gubernatorial polls.
As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, Oborevwori polled 360,234 to outpoint Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressive Congress (APC), who scored 240,229.
Meanwhile, Labour Party's candidate, Ken Pela, polled 48,047 to emerge in third place after INEC's announcement.
Delta Guber’s final result
APC 240,229
LP 48,047
PDP 360, 234
