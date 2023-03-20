Global site navigation

Local editions

INEC Finally Declares Winner of Delta State Governorship Election
Politics

INEC Finally Declares Winner of Delta State Governorship Election

by  Segun Adeyemi

Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the Delta state gubernatorial polls.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, Oborevwori polled 360,234 to outpoint Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressive Congress (APC), who scored 240,229.

Sheriff Oborevwori
Sheriff Oborevwori polled 360,234 to emerge winner of the Delta state gubernatorial election. Photo: Sheriff Oborevwori, PDP
Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, Labour Party's candidate, Ken Pela, polled 48,047 to emerge in third place after INEC's announcement.

Delta Guber’s final result

APC 240,229

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

LP 48,047

PDP 360, 234

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel