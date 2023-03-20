Emerging reports have confirmed that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has won all the Borno state parliament seats in the just-concluded state house of assembly election held on Saturday, March 18.

As reported by Vanguard, Borno state has 27 local government areas, but Bama local government has two houses of assembly members representing Gulumba Oloji and Bama.

APC won all 28 seats in the parliament, and Gov Babagana Zulum displayed dominance at the guber polls as INEC announced his re-election. Photo: Babagana Zulum

This victory means the APC has once again stamped its dominance in the northeastern state after replication the feat it achieved in the 2019 state house of assembly election.

Fresh updates at the time of this report confirmed that the incumbent, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum won his re-election bid with a landslide victory, as announced by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC).

