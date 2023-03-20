Rasheed Kashamu, son of the late Senator Buruji Kashamu, has been announced as the House of Assembly election winner into Ijebu North Constituency 1.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng on Monday, March 20, he polled 10,004 to defeat the incumbent member of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Sylvester 'Niyi Abiodun (a.k.a SLY) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Rasheed Kashamu has followed in his father's footstep to become a lawmaker in Ogun state. Photo: Prince Abdul Rasheed Kashamu

At 26, the younger Kashamu will probably be the youngest House of Assembly Member in Ogun state and nationwide in this dispensation.

Kashamu has a B.Sc in International Business and Management from Brunel University, London. He also has a Master of Science degree in International Finance and Investment from the University of Surrey.

