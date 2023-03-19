The results of the governorship election in 31 local government areas of Akwa Ibom have started trooping in as the state's people have cast their votes in the ongoing governorship and state house of assembly election.

The state is under the control of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Umo Eno is its candidate in the poll.

Uno's strong contender is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Akanimo Udofia, who was recently recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

However, the emergence of the Labour Party has changed the political space in many parts of the country, and the wave is not leaving out Akwa Ibom.