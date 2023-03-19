Ogun State - Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state has narrowly won his polling unit with just five votes in the ongoing 2023 guber elections.

Abiodun, who is among the 11 governors seeking reelection, polled 147 votes ahead of Ladi Adebutu, his kinsman and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who garnered 142 votes, Daily Trust reported.

Governor Dapo Abiodun narrowly defeats the APC in his polling unit.

Source: UGC

Legit.ng gathers that both Abiodun and Adebutu are indigenes of Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun state.

Despite the narrow win, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate has taken to his Twitter handle to boast that he will be successfully re-elected for the second term in office.

He tweeted:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“With the look of things, it is safe to tell our well-wishers “e lo fokanbale” DA 4+4 is sacrosanct!” he tweeted.

Source: Legit.ng