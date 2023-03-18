Global site navigation

Lagos 2023 Guber: Winner of Desmond Elliot's polling Among Sanwo-Olu, Rhodes-Vivour, Jandor Emerge
by  Onyirioha Nnamdi

The governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has emerged as the winner of the ongoing gubernatorial election at Desmond Elliot's polling unit in Surulere.

While the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 100 votes, the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhode-Vivour, claimed 14 votes.

Sanwo-Olu, Elliot
Sanwo-Olu wins in Desmond Elliot's polling unit (Photo: Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Journalist KC)
On his part, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor), the Peoples Democratic Party's candidate, polled three votes.

