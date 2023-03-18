Lagos 2023 Guber: Winner of Desmond Elliot's polling Among Sanwo-Olu, Rhodes-Vivour, Jandor Emerge
The governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has emerged as the winner of the ongoing gubernatorial election at Desmond Elliot's polling unit in Surulere.
While the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 100 votes, the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhode-Vivour, claimed 14 votes.
On his part, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor), the Peoples Democratic Party's candidate, polled three votes.
