The operatives of the police have successfully rescued 19 ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) who were kidnapped in the early hours of Saturday, March 18, before the commencement of the governorship and state house of assembly election in seven polling units.

According to Channels Television, the incident was confirmed by the commission's authority.

Police rescue 19 INEC ad-hoc staff in the ongoing election photo Credit: INEC Nigeria

The INEC ad-hoc staff were abducted while going to their respective polling units in the Ughelie ward 06 in Ideato south local government in Imo state.

INEC spokesperson, Chinenye Chijioke-Osuji, said the rescue occurred after a distress call and information about the incident was made to the operatives, who immediately swung into action.

She added that even though they were rescued, all the election materials, which include BVAS and sensitive materials, were not recovered.

