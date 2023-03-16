With less than three days to the much-anticipated gubernatorial polls across states in Nigeria, electorates are hyped up to troop out in their numbers to vote.

In Abia state, southeastern Nigeria, the atmosphere is no different after the citizens in the state showed their commitment and patriotism to Nigeria's electoral system.

Alex Otti is one of Nigeria's most success bank executive in history and has reshaped the banking sector with impeccable ideas and initiatives. Photo: Alex Otti

However, regarding the candidates vying for the number one administrative seat in the state, Alex Otti, the Labour Party gubernatorial candidate in Abia state, remains the name on the lips of Abia citizens.

With the Obidient wave taking over the southeast, Otti will be looking to replicate the feat of his principal Peter Obi who had a dominant outing in the southeast at the presidential polls.

In this short piece, Legit.ng gathered seven facts you might not know about Alex Otti.

1. He was born on 18 February 1965 in Umuehim village, Isiala Ngwa South LGA of Abia State, into a Christian home to the late Pastor and Mrs Lazarus Weze Otti.

2. Otti had his high school education at Ngwa High School, Aba and Secondary Technical School, Okpuala Ngwa, in Abia State, finishing as overall best amongst his peers.

3. He is also a first-class graduate from the University of Port Harcourt, where he obtained his first degree in economics in 1981.

4. In 1994, he bagged an MBA from the prestigious University of Lagos. He later earned professional honours from Columbia Business, Stanford Business School, and Wharton Business School (University of Pennsylvania).

5. Just like his principal Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Otti has various stints as a successful bank executive.

6. His banking career kicked off in 1989 with the Nigerian International Bank, a subsidiary of Citibank New York. Other banks he worked with include Societe Bancaire Nigeria Limited, United Bank for Africa (UBA), First Bank and Diamond Bank, where he became the group managing director/ chief executive officer between 2011 to 2014.

7. Before Labour Party, Otyi was an All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) member. He bagged the gubernatorial candidacy of the party in 2015 but lost to the current governor Okezie Ikpeazu in a Supreme Court verdict.

