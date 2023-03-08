FCT, Abuja -In commemoration of the 2023 international women’s day, Nigeria’s federal and state government has been urged to incorporate Practical Digital Technology Education for girls into the Basic Education Curriculum to promote gender equality in Nigeria.

This call was made by the Christian Aid (UK) Nigeria and the ACT Alliance via a statement made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, March 8.

As contained in the statement, the Country Director of Christian Aid (Nigeria), Temitope Fashola, revealed that in the 2022 World Economic Forum Report, the Digital Innovation and Technology sector contributed 18.44% to Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter of 2022 with a projection of more future leaps.

He stated that women own only 30% of 93 surveyed technology companies, and more than one-third of these companies have no female employees.

Fashola said:

"This glaringly indicates that the rapid growth of the digital innovation sector in Nigeria is largely dominated by men. This disparity can be attributed to limited digital technology skills fueled by poverty, cultural bias towards girl-child education, and lack of female venture funding and mentorship.

"If this trend continues, Nigeria will lose out on the benefits of having an inclusive technology ecosystem, and lag in the achievement of gender equality for all by 2023; Sustainable Development Goal 5."

Meanwhile, the coalition also noted that there is a need for Nigerian to accept the diversity that comes with girls having access to technology like boys.

The coalition said without the contribution of women, many opportunities and challenges will be missed.

The statement reads:

"This brings upon us the realisation that women and girls cannot just be users and consumers of technology, rather, we must recognise them as potential developers and creators too.

"Hence, we must do away with the social stereotypes that discourage girls from studying and pursuing careers in Digital Innovation and Technology. When we empower them to create digital technology, we believe that better tech solutions will be created as the developers fully represent the diversity of society."

