BREAKING: Tinubu Wins Big in Jonathan’s LG, Floors Atiku, Peter Obi
The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has won Ogbia Local Government Area in Bayelsa State where former President Goodluck Jonathan hails from.
According to the Local Government Coalition Officer, Professor Joy Keki, APC got 8,444 votes, Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) came second with 6,721 votes, while the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, came third with 6,362 votes.
Result emerges
According to a report by The New Telegraph, the full election results are listed below:
Registered Voters 114,377
Accredited Voters 23,989
Total Valid Votes 22,417
Rejected Votes 1,475
Total Votes Cast 23,892
APC—8,444
LP—6,722
NNPP—47
PDP—6,362
Source: Legit.ng