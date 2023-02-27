Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, dismissed the claim that he was supporting Bola Tinubu, the presidential hopeful of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Labour Party on Saturday, February 25, alleged that the governor is influencing the election results of the presidential and national assembly held in the state, The Punch reported.

Wike debunks claims of working for Tinubu in Rivers. Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike, Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

The party, on its Twitter page, accused the governor of influencing the results in favour of the ruling APC in his Rumueme village.

They claimed that Obi has a large number of voters in the south-south state, adding that the former governor of Anambra state was leading to poll.

The post reads:

“This is from a returning officer with INEC. Rumueme 7A 034, Gov. Wike’s Village. Wike is at the rec centre to influence results in favour of APC. Obi won hands down in Rivers.”

But in his reaction, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the allegation is baseless..

Defending the governor, Ogbonna Nwuke, the director of communication and publicity of the Rivers state PDP campaign council in the state on Sunday, February 26, said the allegation is baseless.

He said:

“We are tired of listening to baseless claims that are not backed by verifiable facts. Those who are accusing Governor Nyesom Wike of attempting to suppress votes should show verifiable proof."

Source: Legit.ng