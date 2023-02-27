Governor Ben Ayade has lost his bid to return to the Senate following his defeat by the incumbent senator representing Cross River North, Sen. Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Ayade who was in the Senate between 2011 and 2015, lost the National Assembly elections conducted on Saturday with 56,595 votes against Agom-Jarigbe of the Peoples Democratic Party who scored 76,145 votes.

The returning officer, Dr. Emmanuel Emanghe, who spoke on behalf of the Independent National Electoral Commission announced the result of the polls around 3:05 am on Monday.

Source: Legit.ng