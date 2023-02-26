A lot is ongoing in the camp of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Deputy Minority Whip and member of the House of Representatives representing Ijebu-North/East/Ogun Waterside Federal Constituency of Ogun State, Segun Adekoya, has failed in his bid to secure his seat.

Adekoya, popularly known as the “Attacker” who contested under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, lost to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adegbesan Joseph, a report by The Punch confirmed.

INEC declares winner

Announcing the results, the Returning Officer, Adeyemi Bamgbose, said Adekoya polled 25,450 votes while the APC candidate garnered 35,708 votes.

Source: Legit.ng