The Deputy National Manager of the Labour Party, Isaac Balami, joined the list of prominent allies of Peter Obi to deliver its polling unit to the presidential candidate of the party.

According to the result sheets made exclusively available to Legit.ng, on Saturday, February 25, the Labour Party won with a landslide margin against the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Peter Obi has been tipped has favourite to win the presidential polls by many political pundits and enthusiasts. Photo: Olusegun Dosunmu

In the result sheet, the Labour Party polled 158 votes, the PDP came a distant second with 109 votes, and the ruling party, APC, polled only 37.

The result further solidifies Peter Obi's popularity among the masses in the northeast as he continues his quest to become the president of Nigeria.

