Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, Kwankwaso: Winners Emerge At Emir of Kano's Polling Unit
Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential flagbearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has been declared as the winner of the polling unit at Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.
The polling unit is stationed at the Kofa Kwaru Islamiyya, Daily Trust reported.
At the polling units, the All Progressives Congress (APC) garnered 39 votes; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); while Labour Party got 32 and APGA votes.
See other results:
Senate
APC 53
NNPP 102
PDP 15
Reps
ADC 4
APC 46
NNPP 99
PDP 24
