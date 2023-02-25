Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential flagbearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has been declared as the winner of the polling unit at Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.

The polling unit is stationed at the Kofa Kwaru Islamiyya, Daily Trust reported.

At the polling units, the NNPP presidential candidate while the All Progressives Congress (APC) garnered 39 votes; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); while Labour Party got 32 and APGA votes.

See other results:

Senate

APC 53

NNPP 102

PDP 15

Reps

ADC 4

APC 46

NNPP 99

PDP 24

Source: Legit.ng