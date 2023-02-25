Breaking: Atiku floors Tinubu inside Kaduna Government House

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has won at one of the polling units inside the Kaduna State Government House.

Atiku defeated the Ruling Party’s presidential candidate Tinubu at polling 013.

The result signed by the presiding officer, Kalu Kelechi Micheal, showed that the APC scored 40, the Labour Party scored 48, PDP and 69, while NNPP had 11.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna is one of the lead campaigners of Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng