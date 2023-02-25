The Independent National Electoral Commission has warned voters that the use of mobile phones or any photographic device inside the voting cubicle to take pictures of the party they cast their votes for would not be allowed.

INEC's commissioner and chairman of voter education and publicity committee, Festus Okoye, made this revelation on Friday, February 24, during his chat with Channels TV

Okoye said anyone caught will be arrested, prosecuted, and jailed.

His words:

“No one will be allowed to take his or her phone to the voting cubicle. It is prohibited.

“Officials of the ICPC, EFCC and security agencies will be on hand to monitor and ensure that the law in that respect is not violated.”

Source: Legit.ng