Technology in the right hands can be used to overcome all corrupt practices across, according to Mac Nwachukwu and Jordyn Odagwe

Nwachukwu and Odagwe are two Nigerian Americans based in the United States who are passionate about joining the anti-graft battle

Both Nigerians said they have researched what they called automated digital technology which is customised to curb corruption with the help of the federal government

US - Mac Nwachukwu and Jordyn Odagwe are technocrats who claim to have the technological advancement proposal that has the ability to help the federal government fight corruption at all levels.

Born in Nigeria, Nwachukwu served as an intern in the office of Governor Mark Dayton of Minnesota and now works as a senior IT analyst.

The duo plan to overcome corruption using topnotch technology (Photo: Mac Nwachukwu, Jordyn Odagwe)

On the other hand, Jordyn, who is now a media personnel, graduated from the University of St. Thomas and bagged her degree in Marketing Management and Justice and Peace Studies.

The pair, in a statement made available to Legit.ng, claimed to have researched the technology that promotes diversity and interracial harmony in the United States and have gained an understanding of how this can be applied to fight corruption in Nigeria’s government.

Nwachukwu said:

“We can use technology to curb corruption in Nigeria and we have research into an automated digital technology customised to fight corruption in all tiers of the Nigerian government.

“Our vision is to use automation to build the biggest digital government in Africa where no political party, president, governor would be corrupt. Our platform www.futureornigeria.com is already helping in one way or the other."

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has emphasised that the N1000 and N500 notes are no longer legal tender in the country. This adds more pressure to voters ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Vote-buying is a bane in Nigerian politics and Nwachukwu has urged the electorates to vote their conscience and reject bribes offered for votes on election day.

He added:

“Nigerians must reject bribe from politicians and vote for any presidential candidate who supports the future of Nigeria. To support any presidential candidate who can fight corruption with technology and who wants a corrupt-free country.”

Watch the video in which the duo shared their brilliant and innovative ideas.

