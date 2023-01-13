The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has continued its commitment to agricultural reforms in Nigeria

Recently, the Ukrainian government hinted that it will be considering the proposal submitted by Nigeria to build a logistics hub for the storage of grains

The partnership is expected to further boost and solidify the relationship between both countries

Nigeria and Ukraine may be on the verge of entering an agricultural pact in the coming weeks to aid and boost agricultural development in the West-African country.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian government is considering implementing the proposal issued by the Nigerian government to erect a logistics hub for the storage of grains and other consumable farm produce.

Source: Facebook

This development was disclosed by the Ukrainian government in a sequel to a crucial meeting between the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Minister Mykola Solskyi, Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama and Nigeria’s Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar.

While reacting to the outcome of the meeting, Solskyi was quoted saying:

“Ukraine is interested in developing such a logistics project and is ready to consider the details.”

Legit.ng gathered that the meeting transpired in Nigeria during the visit of delegates from the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry.

Other conversations held at the meeting were tailored around prospective partnerships in trading and reform which also include setting up a logistics hub for regular grain and food product deliveries.

Source: Legit.ng