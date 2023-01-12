The Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) has sanctioned the redeployment of three of his executive cabinet members

Ondo, Akure - Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has sanctioned the redeployment of three of his cabinet members to other ministries in what was referred to as a minor cabinet reshuffling.

As reported by the Punch newspaper, Governor Akeredolu made this known on Wednesday, January 11 via a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Richard Olatunde.

Governor Akeredolu in his directive issued via a statement ordered all redeployment commissioners to report to duty with immediate effect. Photo: Richard Olatunde

The statement reads:

“In the minor reshuffle, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Sowore moves to the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives Services, while the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr Takuro moves to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

“Equally, the Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives Services, Hon. Fagbemi moves to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.”

As contained in the statement, some of the commissioners whose names were approved for redeployment include, Akinwumi Sowore who heads the local government and chieftaincy affairs, Lola Fagbemi who is in charge of the Ondo state ministry of commerce, industry and cooperative services and Amidu Takuro who is in charge of the Ondo state ministry of physical planning and urban development.

Governor Akeredolu in the statement urged all commissioners redeployed to their respective ministries to resume with immediacy and kick-off their administrative responsibilities.

Source: Legit.ng