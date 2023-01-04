Nigerian women have been told that their role in building a new Nigeria will not be underestimated

The wife of Labour Party Presidential candidate, Margaret Obi has promised that her husband's administration will ensure access to funds for women

She also noted that women will also have access to skill acquisition and inclusivity in governance

FCT, Abuja - Margaret Obi, wife of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has made some crucial promises to Nigerian women ahead of the next month's presidential polls.

In her remark made available to Legit.ng during a town hall meeting with women in Abuja, she revealed that the administration of Peter Obi will foster positive reforms for women which include access to funds, access to good healthcare, economic empowerment as well as inclusivity in governance.

She said:

"When things go bad, women are the ones that suffer the most. I, therefore, encourage you to look at what the candidates have to offer you as women. Look at their track record and then vote accordingly.

"From access to finance to healthcare, and also economic empowerment and inclusive government. The Obi/Datti policies show women that a new Nigeria where women take their rightful place is possible."

Margaret also noted that the administration of the Labour Party led by her husband has put in place realistic plans to empower women in skill acquisition in other for them to compete healthily in the labour market and also help foster industrialisation.

She said:

"In human capital development, many women have been rendered as economic consumers, because none has invested in developing their skills to enable them to be economically productive.

"The ObiDatti government has promised to invest in skills training in various fields to ensure that women have the opportunity to participate as active members of the labour workforce.

"These skills will increase the earning potential of women, especially those in the rural areas, and afford them the dignity to make money for themselves, thus reducing the chances of those women being helpless victims in abusive relationships."

