The Borno state police command has said 14 members of the APC and PDP are currently facing trial in the state for causing political violence at campaigns in the state

Abdu Umar, the commissioner of police in the state, said 12 of the defendants are members of the APC while 2 are PDP

The commissioner added that the assertion that the 2023 election will be disrupted in the state is not realistic

Maiduguri, Borno - The police command in Borno state has said no less than 14 persons are currently on trial over allegations bordering on violence at political rallies in the state.

According to The Cable, Abdu Umar, the state commissioner of police, disclosed this to journalists in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital on Thursday, December 23.

Police release number of APC, PDP members currently facing trial for election violence Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: UGC

12 APC, 2 PDP supporters on trial in Borno for election violence

Umar said that 12 of the persons under prosecution are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) while 2 others are supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He added that the defendants have also been charged with disturbance of peace, inciting others in a disorderly manner and causing hurt and mischief.

The police boss said the command is committed to a free and fair 2023 election in the state, which is in line with the directive of the inspector general of police.

Latest about PDP, APC, Borno, 2023 election, Arewa, Police

According to Umar, the directive of the IG is to arrest and prosecute persons or groups instigating violence.

The police maintained that there are always some people who will always be behind the scene to truncate the peaceful progress.

The statement reads in part:

“The assertion that somebody is going to disrupt the 2023 elections cannot be possible. We have so far arrested 119 suspected miscreants in various black spots who were working or trying to truncate peace."

Powerful governor gives fresh order over detained teenager who reportedly abused him on social media

Legit.ng earlier reported that the governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, has ordered the release of a teenager who was reportedly arrested for abusing him.

Buni said he was not aware of the arrest until someone brought it to his notice while stating that the arrest is unnecessary.

The governor said though he runs an open government but urged members of the public to be responsive and responsible in their criticism.

Source: Legit.ng