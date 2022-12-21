The APC has been with a great tragedy in Delta state as a boat conveying the supporters of the deputy Senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege, capsized in Delta state

Two supporters have been confirmed dead, three are missing while seven others were injured in the incident

The Delta APC Campaign Council said it has suspended campaign activities in the state respect the souls of the dead

Warri Southwest LGA, Delta state - Two persons have been confirmed dead as one of the campaign boats conveying the supporters of the deputy Senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege, capsized along the Warri river in Okerenkoko, in the Warri Southwest local government area in Delta state.

Three people are missing while seven others were injured in the incident which happened on Tuesday, December 20.

The APC has suspended its campaign in Delta state after a boat conveying supporters of its governorship candidate, Omo-Agege, capsised, leaving two people dead. Photo credit: Senator Ovie Omo-Agege

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the tragic incident was announced in a statement released by the director of Communications and Media Strategy of the Delta APC Campaign Council, Ima Niboro on Wednesday, December 21.

2023 elections: APC campaigns in Delta state suspended

Due to the tragic incident, the campaign council said it has suspended campaigns in the state to respect the souls of the dead.

Explaining how the accident happened, the campaign council said a commercial boat traveling in the opposite direction rammed into the boat carrying the APC supporters.

“We are shocked by this tragedy, and our hearts are heavy. Our prayers and thoughts are with the victims and their families. This is one tragedy too many, and our party is officially in mourning," the statement read.

The council said it's working with the relevant authorities and communities to search for those who are still missing.

Deputy Senate president Omo-Agege is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta.

He is seeking to end the PDP's reign in Delta by succeeding Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in 2023.

Omo-Agege has also expressed grief over the incident.

Tears, lamentation as PDP loses powerful chieftain to road accident

In a related development, Joe Umuame, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in the Ughelli south local government of Delta state has been confirmed dead in a road accident.

The PDP stalwart died with his driver in the early hour of Wednesday, December 21.

Sources disclosed that Umuame's Toyota black jeep had a head-on collision with a tanker after Ume junction on the Ughelli/Patani road while going for a PDP rally in Patani.

Source: Legit.ng