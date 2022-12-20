Akwa Ibom, Uyo - Labour Party presidential bannerman Peter Obi has urged his older counterpart to step down their presidential ambition noting that the position requires one that is physically and mentally strong.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Obi made this remark on Tuesday, December 20, in the build-up to his presidential campaign rally in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital.

Peter Obi has been tipped by some top political pundits as favourite to emerge victorious at the 2023 presidential polls. Photo: Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

He stated that the task ahead is enormous, and the best fit to tackle such a task is an individual that is mentally and physically able.

While addressing the Akwa Ibom state members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Obi revealed that his administration would revitalise the Ibaka Deep seaport in the state, the Daily Independent reported.

He, however, stated that his mission to revive the Ibaka Deep seaport is not a gesture to return the favour of the state but a strategic move to reborn the economic potential of Akwa Ibom state.

When asked about the conviction of Doyin Okupe, his ally and director-general of his campaign, Obi said he was as stunned as everyone else who had a grasp of the development.

Obi said:

“I am hearing about it (the conviction) just like you. I am still studying what is coming out of the courts and everything. I believe in the rule of law. It is not going to demoralise me.

“Today, when I arrived in Akwa Ibom, somebody asked me why I haven’t been using my aircraft because it has been grounded and all that, and I said to him that nothing demoralises me.

“In my life, I have never stayed where they dropped me; otherwise, I would have been where they dropped me before. This election, if they like, let them know anything about the people who are around me. I will get there.”

Source: Legit.ng