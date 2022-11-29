Gunmen on Monday, November 28, killed one of the Labour Party's prominent and influential chieftains, Victoria Chintex

Chintex, until her murder, was the party's women leader in Kaura local government area, Kaduna state

It was reported that Chintex's husband was also attacked and shot in the leg by the same gunmen who killed her

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Kaura LGA, Kaduna state - Victoria Chintex, the women leader of the Labour Party in Kaura local government area, Kaduna state, has been assassinated by a gang of gunmen.

PM News reports that the criminals who killed Chintex invaded her house before killing her on the night of Monday, November 28.

The Labour Party's leader is yet to release an official statement on the tragedy

Source: UGC

It was gathered that Chintex's husband, who was with her, was shot in the leg during the attack.

Labour Party spokesman confirms Chintex's death

The LP's spokesman in Kaduna, Edward Simon Buju, confirmed the sad story to journalists on Tuesday, November 29.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In his report, Buju described the deceased as a hardworking and dedicated woman who died at a time the party and Nigeria needed her most.

The LP's publicity secretary urged residents in the area and party members to be law-abiding.

He also called on the police to investigate the incident and bring those behind Chintex's murder to book, The Cable added.

Speaking on her death, Bugu noted:

“The Southern Kaduna (Zone 3) Labour Party commiserates with the party chairman and his excos in Kaura local government area, over the untimely demise of our mother and sister, Mrs Victoria Chintex, woman leader, Kaura local government area, who was killed yesterday (Monday) by some unknown gunmen in her residence in Kaura.

“More so, as we await the burial plans by the family, the Zone 3 Labour Party will make support to her family."

Big blow for Labour Party as Peter Obi’s strong ally dies in ghastly motor accident

Legit.ng had earlier reported the tragic death of Mallam Lawal Garba, the Labour Party's zonal chairman in Kaduna state.

Garba died in an auto-crash along the Kaduna-Zaria road while on his way back from the party's activity in the state capital on Monday, October 17.

In a statement signed by the chief spokesman of the Labour Party presidential campaign, Dr Yunusa Tanko, in Abuja, Peter Obi said the news of the sudden death of Mallam Garba left him sad.

Source: Legit.ng