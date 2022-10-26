Governor Abdullahi Ganduje says all deputy governors are obligated to be loyal to their principals at all times

The Kano state governor said the smooth running of an administration can be credited to the cooperation of a deputy

He made this known in Abuja while launching his book which captures his experiences as a governor

FCT, Abuja - Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has stressed the vitality and importance of deputy governors being loyal to their principals.

The former university lecturer said loyalty from deputy governors is a must in any given setting.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje says the loyalty of a deputy will determine the smooth running of his principal in governing the state. Photo: Governor Abdullahi Ganduje

Source: Twitter

He stated this in Abuja on Tuesday, October 25 during the launching of his book titled ‘Deputising and Governance in Nigeria.'

As reported by TheCable, Governor Ganduje revealed that the book captures some of the major highlights of his time in office as governor of Kano state.

He said:

“The history of relationships between some governors and their deputies in Nigeria since the first republic has been that of disloyalty, envy, betrayal, and mistrust."

“This should be considered as a matter of national importance because the resentful relationship is unfavourable to democracy, national peace, stability, and development because when governors clash with their deputies, the state suffers.”

Governor Ganduje said some deputy governors in time past has proven their loyalty beyond immeasurable doubts.

He stated that these traits of loyalty are a testament that governors and their deputies can co-exist, work together and make advanced progress for their states.

"Why I wrote this book" - Governor Ganduje

He disclosed that the reason for writing the book was to share his exclusive experience as a governor.

Governor Ganduje further stated that his trials and success as a governor were also reflected and captured in the book.

He urged deputy governors to stand by their oath and pay absolute allegiance to their principals

Governor Ganduje served as deputy on two separate stints under Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso from 1999 to 2003 and later between 2011 to 2015 as he went ahead to succeed his principal that same year.

However, his relationship with his principal has been a bitter-sweet tale since her emerged as governor of the state.

Controversially, Governor Ganduje's relationship with his own deputy, Hafiz Abubakar, was strained which led to his resignation in 2018.

Two years down the line, Governor Ganduje is endorsing his current deputy, Nasiru Gawuna, for the number one administrative seat in Kano state.

Governor Ganduje reveals anointed successor ahead of 2023

Meanwhile, before the 2023 governorship elections in Kano state, Governor Ganduje has anointed his deputy, Nasir Gawuna, to succeed him.

Murtala Sule Garo, a former commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, was also picked as Gawuna's running mate.

Before emerging governor in 2015, Ganduje had also served as deputy to Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

