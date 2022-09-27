Bola Tinubu supporters are set to take over the popular unity fountain in Abuja for a rally to support the APC presidential candidate

The rally is geared towards getting more support for Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima

The event is billed as Tinubu supporterss symbolic convergence and loud signal of their preparation for the 2023 polls

FCT, Abuja - The City Boy Movement has announced its readiness to play host to thousands of young supporters of Bola Tinubu at its unity gathering slated for Wednesday, September 28 at the Unity Fountain in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The prominent youth-led support group said the rally will be to garner more support the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

Young supporters of Tinubu have started mobilising themselves for a procession in Abuja. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

The group in partnership with National Coalition Group said he event will bring together supporters of the ruling party and so many others outside the APC who support Tinubu and Shettima.

This event which precedes the official opening of the campaign season is billed as the movement’s symbolic convergence and loud signal of its preparation to galvanize youth support for Tinubu/Shettima in his bid to emerge as the country’s next president in 2023.

A statement released by the group spokesman, Ojomu Taiwo Hassan, said participants are expected to arrive at the Unity Fountain in Abuja by 8 am, and the event promises to feature symposium, music and comedy.

He said:

“It is a first of many, and a demonstration of our excitement and readiness to promote our candidates, Nigeria’s City Boy, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Golden Boy of Zenith, whose transformation of Lagos and unparalleled contributions to Nigeria’s development uniquely qualify him for the presidency.

“Thousands of young Nigerians have already thronged Abuja for the event. It will be loud, symbolic, and indicative of the obvious fact that Bola Ahmed Tinubu will sweep the youth votes in 2023.

“As a group, we consider the campaign of our candidates an obligation. We will knock on every door, speak to every Nigerian in all the languages they converse in, and travel across the length and breadth of this country to preach and win converts for Tinubu/Shettima.

“Our mission is helped by the fact that they are known and tested performers. And quite frankly, it is hard, if not impossible, to reject the advances of our candidates. We will not fail.”

2023: Tinubu will handle Nigeria’s problems, says Osun lawmaker

On his part, a member of the House of Representatives, Olubukola Oyewo, has said that Tinubu possesses the leadership acumen to bail the country out of its current challenges.

Oyewo made the remark in a statement released by his media office on Monday, September 26 in Abuja.

According to the lawmaker representing Osogbo Federal Constituency, Nigerians need a leader with wisdom, sagacity and ingenuity to manage and address the various problems facing the country.

2023: Demand for bullet-proof vehicles surge ahead of general elections

Meanwhile, as preparations for the 2023 general elections gain momentum, the demands for bullet-proof Sports Utility Vehicles have increased significantly across the country.

Very Important Personalities, top chieftains and candidates of political parties have been procuring customised vehicles that offer special protection in the run-up to the campaigns and elections.

Apart from ordering armoured vehicles, it was also learnt that politicians were applying for special police protection and procuring other security wares.

Source: Legit.ng