A spokesman of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, has slammed the Ayo Adebanjo-led Afenifere group.

In a tweet on Monday, September 26, Keyamo said the southwest cultural group has a deep and longstanding hatred for Tinubu which is why it is backing Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

However, directing his focus on Afenifere's support for Obi, the minister of state for labour and employment recalled that the presidential candidates the group had endorsed failed to clinch the presidency: Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in 2015 and Atiku Abubakar in 2019.

Keyamo, therefore, mockingly congratulated Obi for securing the group's endorsement.

See his tweet below:

Source: Legit.ng