The camp of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has replied to Yakubu Dogara and Babachir Lawal over their plan to mobilise against the party over the Muslim-Muslim ticket

Adebayo Shittu, the DG of Asiwaju Tinubu-Shettima coalition for good governance, said the duo have little or no electoral values

The former minister added that they cannot intimidate the party while urging that the media should stop giving them attention

Ibadan, Oyo - Former speaker of the house of representatives, Yakubu Dogara and ex-secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, have been said to have little or no electoral values.

The backlash was melted on the duo by the camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, over their comments to mobilise northern Christians to vote against Tinubu, The Punch reported.

Adebayo Shittu replies Dogara, Lawal over comments on APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Lawal, Dogara threaten APC Muslim-Muslim ticket

On Tuesday, September 20, Dogara said the APC’s Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket is “doomed to end in a spectacular failure.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

On his side, Lawal said the same faith ticket of the APC is a deliberate plan to create further division in the north.

Responding to the concerns of the 2 leaders, the director general of Asiwaju Tinubu-Shettima Coalition for good governance, Adebayo Shittu, said there is no cause for concern as the concerned people have no electoral value.

Why Lawal, Dogara deserve no media attention

He said:

“These people have little or no electoral value. If Dogara and Lawal are as potent as they are, will they be making noise about it?

Shittu added that they can not intimidate the party while urging the media to stop giving them attention.

According to him, this is not the time anybody should be threatening the APC or its candidate

Fresh crisis rocks APC as Lawal, Dogara, insist Muslim-Muslim “ticket must never succeed”, disclose next move

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former secretary to the government of the federation, Babashir Lawal, has said the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket is a plan to divide the northern part of Nigeria.

Lawal insisted that he and former speaker of the house of representatives, Yakubu Dogara, have started working against the same faith ticket years back since they suspected that if a Muslim emerge as the presidential candidate of any party, they would be the casualty.

The former SGF disclosed that they would work against the party and the ticket and support any presidential candidate that can protect the interest of the northern Christians.

Source: Legit.ng