Ben Ayade, the governor of Cross Rivers state, has shut out the state's civil servants for coming late to work on Wednesday, September 14

A source privy to the development said the governor was surprised to notice that many workers were not on seats when he came to office around 8am

The governor reportedly requested the resumption time book while he ordered the chief security officer to lock the gate against anyone coming in

Calabar, Cross River - There was a mild drama Wednesday morning when Cross River state governor, Prof Ben Ayade locked out civil servants working in Calabar's government house for coming late to work.

Vanguard gathered that governor Ayade who came to work before 8am ordered the Chief Security Officer, CSO, to lock the governor’s office gate and not allow anyone coming after 8: a.m to enter the office.

At about 10:45 am, about 100 civil servants were stranded at the gate while some were seen leaving.

Why do civil servants always resume late?

A source who pleaded anonymity said that the governor was surprised to see that many of the civil servants were not on seats when he came in.

“He immediately ordered for the resumption of time book and asked the Chief Security Officer to lock the gate against anyone coming thereafter," the source said.

Findings showed that those locked out included a different cadre of workers, including top-ranking officers of the state Civil Service as well as political appointees, including Special Advisers.

How Ayade motivate civil servants to resume early

When contacted, Special Adviser to Governor on Media & Publicity, Christian Ita, said that the governor had always detested any indiscipline and rewarded those committed to their duties.

His words:

“The normal resumption time is 8am and if a governor can be in office at that time, why can’t others be around."

