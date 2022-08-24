The Ebonyi state chapter of the ruling All Progressive Party (APC) is currently suffering from an internal crisis

This is coming after the incumbent governor, Dave Umahi filed a suit against Ann Agom-Eze over the Ebonyi south senatorial district seat

Agom-Eze who has been recognised by the court as the legitimate candidate of the party maintained that she remains the one true candidate

Agom-Eze has been in a heated battle for her mandate with the incumbent governor of the state, Dave Umahi who also vied for the same position under the umbrella of the APC.

Agom-Eze has been in a heated battle for her mandate with the incumbent governor of the state, Dave Umahi who also vied for the same position under the umbrella of the APC.

A federal high court in Abakaliki ruled in favour of Agom-Eze as the legitimate candidate and ruled out Umahi's suit. Photo: ThisDay

The fierce political juggernaut maintained that she still remains the legitimate candidate for the south senatorial seat and still a member of the APC contrary to reports that she has been expelled from the state chapter of the party.

Legit.ng gathered that late in July, a federal high court in Abakaliki stroke out a suit filed by Umahi praying to the court for him to be recongnised as the legitimate candidate of the party.

The suit judgment of the high court went in favour of Agom-Eze despite coming second behind Umahi in the senatorial primaries organised by the party in May.

Part of the judgment also ordered the conduct of a new primary election within the space of 14 days.

Following the order issued by the court, a new election was conducted on July 31, and Governor Dave Umahi was declared the winner of the polls.

This outcome as gathered by Legit.ng led to the expulsion of Agom-Eze by the state chapter of the party with accusations that she violated the statutory provisions of the party's constitution.

While reacting to this development on Channels Television's program 'Sunrise Daily', Agom-Eze said the stories are false and that she's still a legitimate member of the party.

She said:

“As far as I am concerned, I’m the candidate because the judgment of the 22nd of June proclaimed me the candidate. So, for me, I am the candidate. Though the case is still in court and ongoing, I’m still the candidate."

Agom-Eze said she has not been briefed about any expulsion nor has she received any letter to that effect.

She said:

“And I should be able to respond. It is consequent on my response that I will be invited by a committee to look at those issues before a committee is taken.

“I also did not sign any letter of withdrawal also, I didn’t know where they got it from. I also didn’t lie in court and that’s up for the court to decide.”

