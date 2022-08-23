A member of the House of Representatives from the southeast, Okwudili Ezenwankwos, said the plan to impeach President Buhari has not been dropped by the National Assembly

Ezenwankwos said the ultimatum given to the president to fix the security crisis will be reviewed when lawmakers resume in September

The lawmaker, nevertheless, revealed the condition which can make the impeachment plan to be dropped

Onitsha, Anambra state - Okwudili Ezenwankwos, a member of the House of Representatives, has said that the National Assembly has not jettisoned the plan to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ezenwankwo, according to The Punch, insisted that Buhari’s impeachment plan was still on course unless the president found a lasting solution to the current spate of insecurity, poverty and unemployment in the country.

Okwudili Ezenwankwos, a federal lawmaker, said the plan to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari remains intact. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Legit.ng gathers that Ezenwankwos who is representing the Orumba North/South federal constituency in the Green Chamber stated this in Onitsha, Anambra state on Tuesday, August 23, during the unveiling of a law chamber owned by a one-time Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Aguata branch, Chief Clifford Okoye.

Ultimatum given to Buhari will be reviewed in September - Ezenwankwos

He pointed out that NASS was currently on recess, adding that the lawmakers would resume in September when they would review the ultimatum given to Buhari.

His words:

“The issue of impeachment served on Buhari is a serious thing, because security of life and property is the primary assignment of any responsible government and which the President has failed to provide.

“What we are doing now is to make sure that we fix the country. If the president is not ready to bring security challenges to an end, we are ready to remove him.

“But if we see serious effort on the part of the President and his men to tackle insecurity, on our resumption, we would not go ahead with the impeachment, but so long as the insecurity continues, we would not hesitate to impeach the president.”

Why it’s ‘technically impossible’ to impeach Buhari - Shehu Sani

Meanwhile, a former senator from Kaduna state, Shehu Sani, has said it is "technically impossible" to impeach President Buhari.

The former lawmaker also advised the opposition lawmakers to focus on the 2023 general elections instead of wasting energy on trying to impeach the president.

He said that though he is disposed to impeach the president over the worsening security situation, the complex nature of impeachment as provided in the 1999 Constitution makes it ‘technically impossible’ to achieve before the 2023 elections.

