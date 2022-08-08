A nephew to President Muhammadu Buhari, Fatuhu Muhammadu, who just resigned his membership from APC, has said he left because his rival abused his father

The lawmaker said he received an audio recording where his rival called his father by name and abuse him and that he would not trade the dignity of his parents because of politics

Fatuhu currently represents the Daura/Mai’Adua/Sandamu federal constituency of Kaduna in the house of representatives

Daura, Katsina - President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, Fatuhu Muhammadu, has said he resigned his membership from the All Progressives Congress (APC) because his opponent abused his father.

Daily Trust reported that the lawmaker made the revelation on Sunday, August 7, shortly after the news of his resignation was published.

Why I Left APC, Buhari's Nephew Makes Startling Revelation Photo Credit: @daily_trust

Source: Twitter

Fatuhu is the lawmaker who represents the Daura/Mai’Adua/Sandamu federal constituency of Katsina state in the national assembly.

Buhari's nephew lost to rival with wide margin during primary

During the party’s primary, Fatuhu could not secure his re-election ticket as he polled 30 votes while his rival, Aminu Jamo, garnered 117 votes.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Both camps have been in crisis since the primary was conducted.

Fatuhu claimed he received an audio message where Jamo called his father, Mamman Dan Baffallo, by name and abused him.

I cannot trade my parents' dignity for politics - Buhari's nephew

He stated that Baffallo and President Buhari are the same father and mother.

“Out of the 26 children born by their father, they are the only males that are from the same father and mother. So, abusing my father is abusing the president.”

He added that since the issue has gone beyond politics, he would not tolerate denigrating the dignity of his parents.

BREAKING: Buhari’s Nephew Dumps APC After Losing Re-election Ticket

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari's nephew, Fatuhu Muhammadu, has joined the chain of lawmakers who dumped the APC for not getting a re-election ticket from the platform

Fatuhu is a lawmaker in the house of representatives, representing Daura/Mai’Adua/Sandamu federal constituency in Katsina state

In the APC primary at the constituency, Fatuhu lost with 30 votes to his rival, Aminu Jamo, who polled 117 votes

Source: Legit.ng