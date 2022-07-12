The house of Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, the AP's governorship candidate for the Osun election, was in flames on Sunday, July 10

Sources claim that the inferno spread from his bedroom to other parts of the building and destroyed a lot of properties before fire-fighters came to the scene

It was also gathered that while the cause of the fire outbreak is still unknown, it happened while Ogunbiyi was on his way to a church service

Osun - A section of the residence of Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, the Accord Party governorship candidate for the Osun election, was destroyed completely by fire, the cause of which is still unknown.

An aide to the chairman, Mutual Benefits Assurance, Stephen Owolabi, told Punch on Monday, July 11, that the fire started in Ogunbiyi's bedroom and damaged all his properties there.

According to Owolabi, the strange development happened on Sunday, July 10, while the AP gubernatorial candidate was on his way to a church service.

He disclosed that Ogunbiyi had to be alerted of the incident and started returning to his house, but that serious damage had been done to the building before firefighters could get to the scene.

His words:

“The fire started from his bedroom and then took everything in the bedroom. Nothing was left and it also affected some other places. It has done the damage before firefighters would come. We didn’t suspect anyone.

“It happened Sunday morning. People were not at home. Ogunbiyi was coming to a Redeemed Church in Osogbo because he had an appointment there. He was about to reach Osogbo when he was called that they saw smoke in the house.

“He returned home and called firefighters but the whole bedroom was burnt before anything could be done. We didn’t suspect anybody, but till now, we don’t know the cause of the fire."

As reported by The Nation, the chairman of Ogunbiyi’s campaign team, Bishop Seun Adeoye, expressed gratitude to persons who showed concern for the politician and sent their prayers.

